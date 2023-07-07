MEPC80: Adoption of 2023 IMO GHG Strategy 'Monumental', says SG Kitack LIm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal was adopted by acclamation at the IMO's London headquarters on Friday. Image Credit: IMO

The head of the International Mariitme Organization has heralded the adoption of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy as a 'monumental development' for the organisation.

"The adoption opens a new chapter towards maritime decarbonization," Secretary-General Kitack Lim said.

But he cautioned while the agreement is welcomed, "it is not the end goal."

"It is in many ways a starting point for the work that needs to intensify even more over the years and decades ahead of us."

He added that the agreed revised strategy gave "a clear direction, a common vision, and ambitious targets to guide us to deliver what the world expects from us."

Lim lauded the "unanimous support from all member states."

"In this regard, I believe that we have to pay more attention to support developing countries, in particular SIDS [small island developing states] and LDCs [least developed countries], so that no one is left behind," he said.

The revised strategy was adopted on July 7 at the 80th meeting of the UN body's Marine Environment Protection Committee in London.