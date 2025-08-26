HyOrc Plans Green Methanol Plants in Europe for Shipping

In Porto, one proposed site for HyOrc and its local partner Start Lda is the EcoParque Empresarial. Image Credit: HyOrc

Houston-based clean energy firm HyOrc Corporation is advancing green methanol production in Europe aimed at the maritime sector.

The firm has completed front-end engineering for hydrogen combustion systems converting municipal waste into methanol, with initial facilities planned in Scunthorpe in the UK and Porto, Portugal, HyOrc said in a press release last week.

Each plant is expected to produce up to 80 mt/day of green methanol for potential supply as marine fuel for shipping.

Separately, the firm plans a five-site European rollout, including hubs in Germany and Spain, projecting around $1.8 billion in revenues over ten years.

"HyOrc's strategy is to initially establish methanol production hubs across the UK, Germany, Portugal, and Spain, creating a reliable supply network for shipping companies committed to meeting IMO 2030 emissions targets," it said.