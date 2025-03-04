Carisbrooke Shipping Vessel Sets Sail With Wind Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GT Wings claims the wind propulsion system can offer bunker fuel savings of up to 30%. Image Credit: GT Wings

Wind propulsion firm GT Wings has completed the installation of its 20-meter AirWing wind propulsion system on a general cargo vessel Vectis Progress operated by Carisbrooke Shipping.

The vessel has officially set sail from Hull, UK on a voyage to Canada via Bilbao, Spain, GT Wings said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

GT Wings claims the wind propulsion system can offer bunker fuel savings of up to 30%.

Wind propulsion is gaining traction in shipping as the industry seeks to reduce bunker fuel consumption and comply with regulations such as CII and FuelEU Maritime. It can be retrofitted on existing ships and newbuilds.

“I’ll be onboard all the way across the Atlantic to Canada, monitoring performance and sharing insights along the way,” George Thompson, CEO of GT Wings, said in the LinkedIn post.

The wind propulsion system installation was conducted by MMS Ship Repair and Dry Dock in the UK.