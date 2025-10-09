Wallenius Sol Adds Dual-Fuel Ships to Gasum's FuelEU Maritime Pool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pooling offers shipowners an easy path to compliance, but Gasum warns capacity may run out before year-end. Image Credit: Gasum

Energy firm Gasum and shipping firm Wallenius Sol have signed an agreement under which its dual-fuel ships will join Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool as compliance generators.

The ships will run on bio-LNG, generating a compliance surplus for other vessels in the pool, Gasum said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Pooling enables ships with surplus emission reductions to offset those of under-compliant ships, allowing shipping companies to collectively meet FuelEU targets by sharing compliance credits.

Wallenius Sol operates regular services linking ports in northern Finland and Sweden, Germany, the Benelux region, and the UK, carrying trailers, containers and cargo for industries such as paper and steel.

“The window for securing compliance for 2025 is closing rapidly, and the available capacity may run out before the year end," Jacob Granqvist, vice president at Gasum, said.

“Pooling is a brilliant and easy opportunity for all maritime actors to join forces in lowering emissions from the industry together.”

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG and can be used in existing dual-fuel LNG fleet as a drop-in fuel.

Gasum claims bio-LNG has about 90% lower lifecycle emissions than that of MGO.