UK Operator Adds Carbon-beating Ships to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Feeder ships ply routes between UK and Europe. File Image / Pixabay.

Short haul and feeder ship operator BG Freight Line has added four low carbon operating ships to its fleet.

The first of the four, BG Green, has already been deployed to be followed by the other vessels later this year.

The vessels' carbon-beating technologies feature emissions abatement technology (more commonly known as scrubbers) and the use of biomethanol as bunker fuel.

BG Freight Line's chief executive, Koert Luitwieler, said that that the investment underscored the company's commitment to sustainability

The ship operator is owned by the Peel Ports Group. The group's stated ambition is to be a net-zero operator by 2040.

BG Freight Line's ships handle containerised cargo and ply routes between the UK, Ireland and the Continent.