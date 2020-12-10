Fujairah Bunker Suppliers May Return to HSFO Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HSFO suppliers in Fujairah are reconsidering HSFO. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker suppliers in the Fujairah market are considering returning to HSFO sales, according to price reporting agency Argus Media.

Two large suppliers at the port may resume HSFO sales next year, Argus reported Thursday, citing a senior bunker manager in the region.

The majority of the shipping industry shifted from using HSFO to new very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) blends at the end of last year ahead of IMO 2020, and some suppliers have given up HSFO sales altogether this year in response.

Scrubber installations that boost HSFO demand have slowed significantly as the price spread between HSFO and VLSFO narrowed sharply with the crude collapse in March.

But the global scrubber-equipped tonnage total continues to rise slowly, and this may encourage some suppliers to reconsider allocating some of their tanks to HSFO.