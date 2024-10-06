New Bunker Firm FLEX Commodities Hires Trading Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ahmed previously worked for Oilmar from October 2020 to August of this year. Image Credit: Maaz Ahmed / LinkedIn

New marine fuels firm FLEX Commodities has hired a global trading director.

Maaz Ahmed has joined FLEX as its worldwide trading director in Dubai as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Ahmed previously worked for Oilmar from October 2020 to August of this year, serving most recently as regional marine fuels manager for the Middle East and Africa.

He had earlier worked for Sing Fuels from 2015 to 2020.

"With over a decade of experience in the dynamic and often challenging world of marine fuels trading, I am eager to foster a culture that prioritizes collaboration and innovation both within our team and with our business partners," Ahmed said.

"Together, we will strengthen relationships and enhance our impact in the global energy trading markets.

"At Flex, i am confident that our dedicated team, steeped in deep industry knowledge and open to fresh ideas, creates an environment that is not only appealing but also empowering for future team members."