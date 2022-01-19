Fujairah 2021 Bunker Sales Gain 5.1% Despite December Slowdown

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah saw a decline in its volumes at the end of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Platts

Marine fuel sales at Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering port, gained an estimated 5.1% last year despite a fall in volumes in December.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants totalled 697,692 m3 last month, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts. The figure was down by 4.8% from November's level and the lowest monthly total since September.

That left last year's total sales at 8.2 million m3 (7.8 million mt), up by 5.1% from the 2020 total from Ship & Bunker and BLUE Insight's quarterly bunker volumes survey but still short of 2019's level.

180 CST VLSFO sales gained 156.5% on the month to 1,411 m3 in December, 380 CST VLSFO lost 1.2% to 560,565 m3, HSFO fell by 18.3% to 108,405 m3, MGO sank by 38.1% to 2,868 m3 and LSMGO dropped by 10.3% to 24,443 m3.

Overall last year VLSFO had a 78.5% share of Fujairah's market, HSFO had 17.4% and distillates had 4.2% of the total.