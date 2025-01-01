FuelEU Maritime Regulations Come Into Force

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel costs set to rise for those operating in the EU. File Image / Pixabay

From January 1, 2025 FuelEU Maritime Regulations have come into force for all ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at European ports.

Part of the EU's 'Fit for 55' climate legislation package, the new rules comprise a series of targets aimed at reducing CO2 emissions generated by marine shipping.

In addition to rules on the use of shore power, specific targets to reduce GHG intensity compared to a 2020 baseline have also been set as follows:

2% reduction by 2025

6% reduction by 2030

14.5% reduction by 2035

31% reduction by 2040

62% reduction by 2045

80% reduction by 2050

Reduction calculations are based on a Well-to-Wake approach with ships able to meet compliance targets via a number of methods, including by adopting renewable or low-carbon fuels, improving energy efficiency, or integrating efficiency technologies such as wind-assistend propulsion.

As previously reported, the regulation does not yet apply to European Economic Area (EEA) only countries, notably Norway and Iceland, as incorporation of the new rules into the EEA Agreement has been delayed.

In addition, some other ports, islands, and passenger ships in Denmark, Greece, Italy, and Malta, have exemptions.

The resolution follows the inclusion of Shipping's inclusion in EU ETS from January 1, 2024.

With the cost of EU ETS compliance also set to jump in 2025, together the two regulations are expected to be a significant driver for the uptake of alternative fuels by those operating in the European market.