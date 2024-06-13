Poland's Orlen Plans Expanded Presence in Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orlen is based in Poland. File Image / Pixabay

Poland's Orlen Group is planning to expand its presence in the bunker markets.

Construction of the company's new terminal on the Matwa Wisla river is now 70% complete, the firm said in an emailed statement.

The terminal will allow Orlen to supply bunkers by ship in Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot with a dedicated bunker barge, and the company plans to include biofuels in its product offering.

"The Martwa Wisła terminal will enhance the logistics capabilities of the Gdańsk refinery, allowing for the transshipment of approximately 2 million tonnes of fuel products annually," the company said in the statement.

"The first four loading arms have already arrived at the construction site. In the parked position, each unit stands 18 meters tall, with a total weight of nearly 100 tonnes.

"The remaining four loading arms are slated for delivery by the end of June."