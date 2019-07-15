Fujairah: Glander Gets Underway with IMO2020 Grade Bunker Deliveries

Morten Langthjem. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Glander International Bunkering has completed its first delivery of IMO2020 grade bunkers in Fujairah.

The development marks the start of a changed market place as the upcoming 0.50% global sulfur cap opens new opportunities for the supplier and trader, Managing Director, Morten Langthjem, told local Dubai-based media outlet The Maritime Standard.

With less than six months to go before the new rules comes into force, Langthjem says many of the lingering questions posed by the transition to lower sulfur fuels are finally being answered, with shipowners showing greater awareness of the new cap and stepping up their preparations, while an increasing number of bunker suppliers are revealing their supply plans.

"We are pleased to see that the spot volume for VLSFO 0.5% is increasing and this is allowing us to share experiences with suppliers and customers," he added.

"There are however concerns about the availability of compliant fuels, tank cleaning, pricing and operational issues, while those with scrubbers want to understand what options they have for discharging their effluents in various ports in the region."

With the new cap coming into force from January 1, 2020, global supply of the new IMO2020 grade products is expected to begin in earnest from Q4 this year.

Fujairah, one of the world's biggest bunker markets, is a relatively earlier mover in this regard having announced supply of the products was available from last February.