UK Sanctions 20 More Tankers and Bunker Firm for Russian Links

by Ship & Bunker News Team

20 more tankers linked to the Russian shadow fleet, along with Rosneft Marine UK, have been added to the UK sanctions list. File Image / Pixabay

The UK has added another 20 vessels to its Russia-related sanctions list, including a bunker firm, Rosneft Marine (UK) Limited.

Announced on Tuesday, the move is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt Russia's revenue streams used to fund its war in Ukraine.

The new sanctions were announced during the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to the G7 Summit in Canada.

"The UK is ramping up the pressure on Russia — there should be no place to hide for those who fund Putin's war machine," Starmer said in a social media post.

Apart from the tankers, the government has also sanctioned various entities and individuals.

Rosneft Marine UK is the bunker trading arm of Rosneft. The firm was established in 2010 to carry out bunker trading for international ships, as per the group's website.

The sanctions include an asset freeze, director disqualification and trust services restrictions.