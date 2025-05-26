Boxship Carrying Hazardous Cargo Sinks Off the Coast of India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 1997-built boxship was carrying 13 hazardous cargoes and 12 calcium carbide containers. Image Credit: MoD/ X

A Liberian-flagged container ship, MSC Elsa 3, sank off the coast of Kochi, located in the southern part of India, at around 07.50 local time on Sunday.

The vessel was en route from the newly inaugurated Vizhinjam seaport to Kochi when it developed a 26-degree starboard list, India's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a social media post on Sunday.

A list refers to a vessel leaning to one side - in this case, to the right (starboard). A 26-degree list is considered severe, indicating a critical loss of stability that typically precedes capsizing if not corrected.

21 crew members were initially rescued on Saturday. Three additional crew members, including the vessel's master and chief engineer, who had chosen to remain onboard, were rescued on Sunday after the ship began to sink following flooding in one of its cargo holds.

The 1997-built ship was carrying 13 hazardous cargoes and 12 calcium carbide containers, along with 84 mt of marine diesel and 367 mt of fuel oil.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and implementing measures to contain the spill.

Ship & Bunker had reported last week that Indian authorities have advised ports across the country to implement seasonal safety measures ahead of the monsoon season.

The monsoon season typically runs from early June through September, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and rough sea conditions that can disrupt both port operations and bunkering activities.