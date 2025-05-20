Indian Ports Prepare for the Monsoon Season

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A source tells Ship & Bunker that bunker volumes in Indian ports usually drop during the monsoon season. File Image / Pixabay

With the onset of the southwest monsoon over the Arabian Sea, ports across India are implementing seasonal safety measures to ensure smooth and secure operations.

The monsoon period, typically lasting from June through September, brings heavy rain, strong winds, and rough sea conditions that can disrupt both port operations and bunkering activities.

To minimise risks, the Directorate General of Shipping and the Indian Coast Guard have issued guidelines advising all port stakeholders to take necessary precautions, according to GAC Hot Port News.

Port authorities, vessel operators, and agents have been asked to ensure that vessels are fully prepared for adverse weather conditions.

This includes checking life-saving equipment, ensuring engines are ready at short notice, and maintaining adequate supplies of fuel, provisions and fresh water on board. Vessels without propulsion are required to have standby tugs arranged, while all craft must comply with manning requirements.

"The vessels in port and anchorage will keep their main engines at immediate notice for motoring and keep watch on VHF Channel 08/16," GAC said.

Weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department, particularly for areas such as Deendayal Port, are being closely followed.

A source told Ship & Bunker that bunker volumes in Indian ports usually drop during the monsoon season, especially in the west coast ports.

Port authorities are also addressing safety within harbour limits, ensuring that derelict or unattended vessels are either removed or properly secured. Validity of statutory certificates, including P&I insurance, is being reviewed as part of standard compliance checks.