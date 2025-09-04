French Le Havre Ro-Ro Terminal Sees First LNG Bunkering After Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TotalEnergies chartered LNG bunkering vessel delivered 2,400 m3 of LNG to a vessel. Image Credit: Haropa Port

Le Havre ro-ro terminal in France has carried out its first ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation since receiving its ‘LNG Ready Terminal’ certification in June.

On August 28, the ro-ro vessel Lake Travis was supplied with 2,400 m3 of LNG by the bunkering vessel Gas Agility, chartered by TotalEnergies, Haropa Port said in a statement last week.

The 12-hour operation involved coordination between Haropa Port teams, terminal handlers, TotalEnergies, shipping agencies and the vessels’ crews.

Haropa said the LNG Ready label confirms the terminal has harmonised its procedures to accommodate LNG-fuelled ships

This includes adapting safety protocols, training staff, and informing visitors, in line with international guidelines.

Haropa Port added that the capability supports shipowners’ energy transition efforts and reinforces Le Havre’s role as a strategic hub for LNG bunkering.