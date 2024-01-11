Erik Thun Group Orders Methanol Ready Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels will be built as part of the methanol ready "Resource Efficiency Class" coastal tanker series. Image Credit: Erik Thun Group

Sweden’s Erik Thun Group is the latest firm to add to the growing momentum behind the use of methanol as a marine fuel.

The company says its recent vessel orders include two coastal tankers that will be built as part of its methanol ready “Resource Efficiency Class” coastal tanker series.

The order was placed by Thun Tankers BV, part of the Erik Thun Group, and adds to the six previously ordered sister vessels.

The group has also ordered two multi-purpose dry cargo that will be built as ’Lake Vanern Max’ fit vessels for operating Lake Vänern in Sweden.

”We are proud to lead the way in maritime innovation by introducing both the R-class series and the Lake Vanern Max; vessels that set a new standard in efficiency, performance, and sustainability, for example equipped with battery pack and ready for shore electricity connection,” says Henrik Källsson, Deputy Managing Director at Erik Thun AB.

“These series exemplify our unwavering commitment to sustainable shipping and pave the way for a greener and more prosperous future.”

Last year methanol proved to be the most popular choice of alternative bunker fuel for ship orders.