'All Sectors' of Port of Rotterdam Remain Operational

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port of Rotterdam remains open for business. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Operations at the port of Rotterdam are continuing as normal despite measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the port authority said Tuesday.

"All sectors remain fully operational: from container to bulk terminals and from industry and logistics to the services provided by linesmen, tugs, pilots and other organisations," the port authority said in a statement on its website.

"Port calls in Rotterdam are continuing as usual."

All sea-going vessels are required to submit a medical declaration of health before entering the port area at Rotterdam, the authority said.

The authority may yet decide to "impose restrictions on which ships are and aren't allowed to enter the port area" if needed, it said.