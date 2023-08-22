Global Fuel Supply Hires Group Credit Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nielsen was previously the New York-based credit manager for the Americas at Bunker Holding. Image Credit: Morten Rosenberg Nielsen / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Global Fuel Supply has hired a group credit manager in Denmark.

Morten Rosenberg Nielsen has joined the firm as group credit manager in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Nielsen was previously the New York-based credit manager for the Americas at Bunker Holding from May 2018 to March of this year. He had an earlier stint as Bunker Holding's credit manager from 2014 to 2017, and had also previously worked for companies including OW Bunker and AP Moller-Maersk.

Global Fuel Supply trades bunkers worldwide from offices in Copenhagen, Dubai and Luanda, according to the company's website.