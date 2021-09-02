EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Junior Financial Analyst in Athens
Thursday September 2, 2021
The new hire will join Minerva's office in Athens. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering
Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior financial analyst for its Athens office.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in finance, accounting, economics business or a related area, as well as at least one year of experience working in a consulting or auditing firm or in a similar role in the shipping or bunker industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Assist in the preparation of various financial reports, with the help of the Company's ERP and computer spreadsheets
- Support the accounting function with day-to-day and closing tasks, review and post accounting entries directly in the Company's ERP
- Review accounts, analyze and track financial performance, monitor variances and follow up on discrepancies
- Interact with direct management, finance/accounting personnel and other analysts, meeting external and internal deadlines
- Support the statutory audits, financial statements' / management reports' preparation, liaising with external accountants and auditors
- Liaise with stakeholders within the Company to accommodate informational needs and requirements
- Learn and comply with the company's processes as necessary
- Maintain confidentiality of financial information, or any other task assigned by the organization
For more information, click here.