BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Bunker Claims Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a Hamburg-based claims manager for its global fuel purchasing team.

The company is looking for candidates with shipping and fuel expertise, as well as preferably some insight into the technical management of ships and ship operations, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

As part of the Global Fuel Purchasing team you are responsible for the quality and quantity control of our 4 million tons of fuel purchases and 4000 deliveries each year

You define the purchasing strategy with our management in order to balance commercial and technical requirements, reaching our commercial targets as well as ensuring that our fleet keeps running smoothly

While negotiating and executing complex claim settlements with our suppliers and ship owners, you are monitoring and analyzing global fuel quality trends, representing and promoting regulatory changes

You handle your own designated geographical claim area and are in permanent direct contact with all relevant stakeholders, such as our 100 international suppliers, survey companies, chartering and operations, legal, insurance or fleet management

Representing Hapag-Lloyd's fuel quality and quantity related interests at ISO, IBIA or other relevant external organizations or initiatives

