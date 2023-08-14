EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: USTC Seeks Head of Public Affairs
Monday August 14, 2023
USTC is the parent company of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding. Image Credit: USTC
Bunker Holding parent company USTC is seeking to hire its first head of public affairs in Middelfart.
The company is looking for candidates with proficiency in stakeholder management and the ability to advise its subsidiaries' CEOs on strategic directions, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Identifying the most important issues across the group, define areas of improvement and deliver projects with tangible impact
- Assessing and prioritizing group-level opportunities aligned with the USTC strategy
- Setting goals and prioritizing issues
- Establishing essential networks both internally and externally
- Devising a comprehensive strategy to handle unforeseen issues, emphasizing both risks and opportunities
- Represent USTC in relevant forums and events
For more information, click here.