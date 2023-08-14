BUNKER JOBS: USTC Seeks Head of Public Affairs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

USTC is the parent company of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding. Image Credit: USTC

Bunker Holding parent company USTC is seeking to hire its first head of public affairs in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with proficiency in stakeholder management and the ability to advise its subsidiaries' CEOs on strategic directions, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Identifying the most important issues across the group, define areas of improvement and deliver projects with tangible impact

Assessing and prioritizing group-level opportunities aligned with the USTC strategy

Setting goals and prioritizing issues

Establishing essential networks both internally and externally

Devising a comprehensive strategy to handle unforeseen issues, emphasizing both risks and opportunities

Represent USTC in relevant forums and events

