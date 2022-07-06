BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Senior Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Dan-Bunkering's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a commercial mindset and stakeholder management skills, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"As Senior Bunker Trader your finest job is to create value across the entire supply chain in close collaboration with the rest of the team," the company said in the advertisement.

"While activating and engaging new customers with added value propositions, you also thrive in developing existing customer relations even further.

"Your team-oriented mindset helps to build revenue across the team's customer portfolio at the same time as creating added customer satisfaction."

For more information, click here.