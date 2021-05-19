Grimaldi Orders Air Lubrication Systems for Two Finnlines Ro-Pax Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ro-pax vessels will operate between Finland and Sweden. Image Credit: Finnlines

Grimaldi subsidiary Finnlines has ordered air lubrication systems from engineering firm Silverstream Technologies for two of its ro-pax vessels.

The two ships are due for delivery in 2023 and will operate in the Baltic, Silverstream said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The systems, first developed several years ago under the company's previous name, DK Group, have shown consistent bunker savings of around 5% by letting a vessel ride on a carpet of air bubbles that reduces friction between the water and the hull surface.

Shipping companies are investigating a range of new technologies that can save them both in fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions as the industry gradually bears down on its carbon footprint. Taking on a variety of fuel-efficiency measures and technologies may be enough to deliver the International Maritime Organization's goal of cutting emissions per transport work by at least 40% from 2008's levels by 2030.

Over the longer term the shipping industry will need to shift to zero-carbon fuels, but fuel-efficiency measures and technologies will still be useful at that point to help mitigate the much higher cost of the new fuels.

"Finnlines has chosen Silverstream Technologies based on their extensive experience, since they have invested significantly in research and development," Mikael Lindholm, head of newbuilding at Finnlines, said in the statement.

"We look forward to collaborating with them in future."