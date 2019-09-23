Glander International Bunkering Opens 8th Office

Glander International Bunkering has opened a new office in Oslo, Norway.

“Expanding into the Norwegian capital was a strategic decision for the company to serve more shipping segments in important shipping hubs like Oslo and Bergen," explained Managing Director Ole Rismyhr.

The Oslo office is manned by Lars Brustad, Sverre Vetterstad and William Tandberg.

The new office is Glander's second in Norway and eighth globally, adding to its existing presence in the Tønsberg in Southern Norway, as well as its international locations of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Florida, Valencia and Geneva.