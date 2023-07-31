Peninsula Targets Yacht Owners for Gibraltar Biofuel Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peninsula first announced its plan to supply biofuel blends in the Gibraltar Strait in February. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula will be seeking to persuade yacht owners to become customers of its biofuel blend supply operation in the Gibraltar Strait.

The firm will be targeting yacht owners seeking to demonstrate a reduction in their GHG emissions, news provider Superyacht News reported earlier this month. The firm's ISCC certification will give owners more visibility over the environmental credentials of their fuel, the report cited Chris Warde, head of Peninsula Yacht Services, as saying.

"What this does for yacht owners is remove the vagueness around the benefits of biofuels and allows them to see what their carbon [emission] reductions are," the report cited Warde as saying.

"This not only includes their fuel consumption but also takes into account the feedstock, production and transportation of the fuel to their boat."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.

Peninsula first announced its plan to supply biofuel blends in the Gibraltar Strait in February.