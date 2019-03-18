Dan-Bunkering Adds 4 Traders in Dubai

Dan-Bunkering has added four new bunker traders at its offices in Dubai.

Nakul Dubey, Capt. Ada Ezgi Baser, Norman Xie Changlong, and  Rune Jensen have a mix of prior experience from both within and outside of the maritime industry. 

"We are thrilled to welcome such a variety of employees in terms of cultural and professional background and language skills, and we expect the latest addition of team members to add both dynamic as well as valuable skills to our office here in Dubai," said Kasper Fulton Stiedl, Managing Director.

Dan-Bunkering's Middle Eastern office is now the second largest office in the Group, only marginally behind its head office in Middelfart, Denmark.

Contact details for the new hires are as follows:

Nakul Dubey:   
Phone +971 4 429 5611    
Mobile +971 588 949146    
Email and Skype for Business:
nad@dan-bunkering.com

     

Capt. Ada Ezgi Baser:   
Phone +971 4 429 5614    
Mobile +971 521 264317    
Email and Skype for Business:
adba@dan-bunkering.com

Norman Xie Changlong:
Phone +971 4 429 5602    
Mobile +971 588 395874    
Email and Skype for Business:
noch@dan-bunkering.com

     

Rune Jensen:   
Phone +971 4 429 5626    
Mobile +971 588 395924   
Email and Skype for Business:
ruje@dan-bunkering.com

