All-Electric Ferry to Operate in English Channel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Red Funnel

An all-electric high-speed ferry is set to operate in the English Channel.

Shipping firm Red Funnel is set to add the all-electric Artemis EF-24 Passenger to its service between Southampton and the Isle of Wight, it said in a statement on its website.

The hydrofoil ship will save up to 3,700 mt/year of CO2 emissions compared to comparable vessels running on fossil fuels.

"We have been working with Artemis Technologies for several months to develop this partnership, and we are delighted to reach this exciting milestone as part of our journey to decarbonise our fleet," Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, said in the statement.

"Delivering first-class service to our customers is our priority and the Artemis EF-24 passenger ferry will provide speed, comfort and reliability as well as significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution."