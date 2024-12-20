Port of Amsterdam to Ban Open-Loop Scrubber Discharge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ban will take effect for vessels at berth from January 1. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Amsterdam is set to ban the discharge of washwater from open-loop scrubbers in its waters.

The ban will take effect for vessels at berth from January 1, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Hybrid scrubbers will only be able to be used in closed-loop mode, where the pollutants removed from the vessel's exhaust are stored on board for removal elsewhere.

About 100 seagoing vessels with open-loop scrubbers called at the port in 2023.

"With this decision, we are combating the pollution of the marine environment," Milembe Mateyo, harbor master at the Port of Amsterdam, said in the statement.

"It is another step closer to a cleaner port and an acceleration in the sustainability of shipping."