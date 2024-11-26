16 Missing After Tourist Boat Sinks in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Sea Story -- with 44 people on board, including 13 crew -- sent a distress signal at 5:30 AM local time on Monday before capsizing and sinking. Image Credit: Dive Pro Liveaboard

16 people are missing after a tourist boat sank in the Red Sea on Monday.

The Sea Story -- with 44 people on board, including 13 crew -- sent a distress signal at 5:30 AM local time on Monday before capsizing and sinking, the BBC reported, citing reports from Egyptian officials and people on board.

The ship had left port near Marsa Alam on Sunday for a five-day diving trip.

Local authorities have yet to indicate the possible cause of the incident, but weather forecasters had indicated difficult conditions for marine activities on Sunday and Monday.

An Egyptian Navy warship and military aircraft are in the area searching for the people missing from the ship.