EMEA News
EU Funds Fos LNG Bunkering Facility
Friday May 18, 2018
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) player Elengy, along with its subsidiary Fosmax LNG, say they are adapting the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal to offer a new LNG bunker-vessel loading service.
This service is aimed at smaller vessels, with a capacity less than 20,000 m3, loading LNG to supply as fuel to ships in the port of Marseille-Fos and other sites in the Mediterranean sea.
30% of the project is being financed by European funding.
The modifications are expected to be completed in June 2019.