EU Funds Fos LNG Bunkering Facility

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) player Elengy, along with its subsidiary Fosmax LNG, say they are adapting the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal to offer a new LNG bunker-vessel loading service.

This service is aimed at smaller vessels, with a capacity less than 20,000 m3, loading LNG to supply as fuel to ships in the port of Marseille-Fos and other sites in the Mediterranean sea.

30% of the project is being financed by European funding.

The modifications are expected to be completed in June 2019.