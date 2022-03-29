Scale Required to Meet Global Warming Rise, Says Maersk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk: renewable fuels. File Image / Pixabay.

Shipping behemoth Maersk is looking at how it might produce green fuel in Egypt.

An agreement between the company and the authorities intends to "further accelearate the suppy of green fuels" and represents a development on from fuel-sourcing partnerships Maersk announced in early March, the company said.

A study this year will establish the feasibility of producing green bunker fuel in Egypt from renewable energy with Maersk as committed offtaker.

According to Maersk, the move is to explore possibilities for scale in producing green shipping fuels.

"To stay on the 1.5 degree pathway [keeping global temperature to a1.5 degree rise], even more scale is needed within this decade," said senior Maersk executive Henriette Thygesen.

"That is what his partnership is exploring," she added.