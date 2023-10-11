BUNKER JOBS: Monaco-Based Firm Seeks Senior Bunker Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search is seeking candidates for the role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A marine fuels trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in its Monaco office.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company. The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience trading bunkers.

"The company has operated independently for over 20 years priding itself on transparency and quality across the marine fuels sector, operating across both commercial and military markets with a wealth of experience at the helm and across its trading unit," Imperium said in the advertisement.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for Back-to-back trading of Bunkers, Marine fuel, Lubricants (Fuel Oil, Gas Oil, Alternative fuels) to Ship owners / Operators / Traders within the Global market

Handle bunker inquiries within the European Markets and Global markets offering transparent pricing and services to customers

Establish relationships and leverage upon existing relations with end-users and suppliers to facilitate back-to-back bunker trading across Tanker, Dry, Bulk & Commercial sectors

Enhance existing relationships with counter parties in the bunker markets Globally

Stay on top of market news and insight, understanding market analysis within global ports and pricing

