EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monaco-Based Firm Seeks Senior Bunker Trader
Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search is seeking candidates for the role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search
A marine fuels trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in its Monaco office.
Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company. The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience trading bunkers.
"The company has operated independently for over 20 years priding itself on transparency and quality across the marine fuels sector, operating across both commercial and military markets with a wealth of experience at the helm and across its trading unit," Imperium said in the advertisement.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for Back-to-back trading of Bunkers, Marine fuel, Lubricants (Fuel Oil, Gas Oil, Alternative fuels) to Ship owners / Operators / Traders within the Global market
- Handle bunker inquiries within the European Markets and Global markets offering transparent pricing and services to customers
- Establish relationships and leverage upon existing relations with end-users and suppliers to facilitate back-to-back bunker trading across Tanker, Dry, Bulk & Commercial sectors
- Enhance existing relationships with counter parties in the bunker markets Globally
- Stay on top of market news and insight, understanding market analysis within global ports and pricing
For more information, click here.
Also in the News
LISW23: 'Shipping Isn't Going to Get to Choose What Our Future Fuel Is'
Karrie Trauth, SVP for maritime and shipping at Shell, addressed the future of the shipping industry's energy requirements in a panel session at the London International Shipping Week headline conference on Wednesday.
Read in Full