Turkey's Largest Container Terminal Adds Shore Power Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container ship MSC Oscar was the first to use the new shore power connection at the Asyaport terminal. Image Credit: MSC

Turkey's largest container terminal has added a shore power facility to help ships reduce their emissions.

The container ship MSC Oscar was the first to use the new shore power connection at the Asyaport terminal, MSC said in a statement on its website this week.

The 20,000 TEU vessel operates on MSC's Tiger service between Asia and Europe.

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid while at berth, cutting their emissions if the power comes from renewable capacity.

Asyaport has a total of 1,289.03 kW of renewable power capacity from 3,020 solar panels, providing 6% of the port's total energy consumption.

"We are very proud to be involved in this project which is a testament to the capabilities of Turkish engineering," Besim Dönmez, technical services and planning manager at Asyaport, said in the statement.

"The installation of onshore power at Asyaport will allow us to support our carrier clients in reducing emissions during cargo operations, and further develop Tekirdağ as a key hub for sustainable global trade."