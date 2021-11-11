Bunker Supplier PMG Holding Opens Greek Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Greek office is PMG Holding's fourth around the world. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier PMG Holding has opened a new office in Greece.

The firm opened the office earlier this month, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The company said it is seeking to boost its physical supply activities in the Black Sea and to expand its global bunker trading operations.

"Greece is an important market for PMG in terms of both physical and global trading volumes," the company said in the statement.

"Our new Athens office is a further step for PMG to provide a personal approach to our clients by having our traders on the ground in the country."

The company now has four offices worldwide.