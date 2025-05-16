Tigonic Launches Physical Bunker Operations at UAE's Khor Fakkan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tigonic has begun supplying VLSFO and MGO by barge at Khor Fakkan. Image Credit: Tigonic

Dubai-based bunker firm Tigonic has commenced physical bunker supply operations via barge at the UAE port of Khor Fakkan.

Tigonic will be supplying VLSFO and MGO by barge as part of its strategy to expand its regional supply capabilities in the region, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The firm says it has already carried out bunker deliveries in the past days as part of the operation.

Tigonic already supplies bunker fuels at the UAE's Sharjah by truck.

"This launch marks a significant milestone in our service evolution," Tigonic said.

"With physical supply now live at Khorfakkan, we are elevating our ability to provide fast, flexible, and reliable marine fuel solutions to the global fleet."