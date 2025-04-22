WEC Lines to Hike Fuel Surcharge for Mediterranean ECA Sulfur Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WEC Lines will raise its fuel recovery charge from 1 May to cover higher costs tied to new low-sulfur fuel rules in the Mediterranean ECA. Image Credit: WEC Lines

Dutch shipping firm WEC Lines will raise its fuel recovery charge (FRC) on cargo transiting the Mediterranean Emission Control Area (ECA) beginning in May.

The surcharge aims to offset the increased operational costs of using low-sulfur marine fuels, as required by ECA regulations, the company stated in its latest advisory.

Starting May 1, the Mediterranean Sea will officially become an ECA zone, requiring vessels to use marine fuel with a sulfur content not exceeding 0.1% or use scrubber systems to bring sulfur emissions within permissible limits.

WEC Lines noted that the switch to low-sulfur marine fuels will lead to higher operating costs, which will be recovered from customers.

"The increased operating costs to cover the Mediterranean zone will be recovered through an increase of our Fuel Recovery Charge (FRC), applied per trade, it said.

"The implementation of this regulation will also be applicable to any cargo inside the Mediterranean ECA zone on 01 May 2025."

Other major carriers, including Maersk and CMA CGM, have also advised customers of similar fuel surcharge increases to comply with the stricter sulfur emission requirements in the Mediterranean