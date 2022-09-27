Salalah Adds Anchorage to Bunker Supply Locations After Monsoon Season

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company launched VLSFO and 0.1% sulfur MGO supply at the Omani port of Salalah in April using its barge the Sea Dweller. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supply at anchorage has resumed at Oman's port of Salalah after the end of the monsoon season.

Fujairah Engineering Company (FECO) is now able to resume bunker supply at anchorage after the port authority permitted it as of September 26, an Oman Oil Marketing Company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The company launched VLSFO and 0.1% sulfur MGO supply at Salalah in April using its barge the Sea Dweller. Supplies are available at anchorage and berth by barge, truck and pipe, and the company plans to add HSFO to its offering soon.

Contact details for the supply operation are as follows:

Bunkers@feco-oman.com

Mob: +971 50 433 0507