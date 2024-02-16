Bunker Partner Appoints Team Leader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pilgrim has worked for the firm since June 2022. Image Credit: Matthew Pilgrim / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner has appointed a new team leader in Dubai.

Matthew Pilgrim has been appointed the firm's team leader in Dubai as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Pilgrim has worked for the firm since June 2022, serving previously as a senior bunker trader in Dubai.

He had earlier worked in a variety of bunkering roles since 2011 for OceanConnect Marine, Sing Fuels and LQM Petroleum Services.

Tallinn-based Bunker Partner trades marine fuels and other commodities worldwide, with trading offices in Estonia, Cyprus, Singapore, the UAE, Greece, Germany and Denmark, according to its website. The firm was launched in 2015.