Scandi Trading Hires Head of Credit and Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nick Papanikolopoulos has joined the company as head of credit and compliance in Piraeus. Image Credit: Nick Papanikolopoulos / LinkedIn

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Scandi Trading has hired a head of credit and compliance in Greece.

Nick Papanikolopoulos has joined the company as head of credit and compliance in Piraeus, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Papanikolopoulos was previously a freelance credit risk advisor in Greece. He had earlier worked as managing partner of Equity Fuel Investments from 2013 to 2022, as trading manager for Island Oil from 2005 to 2013 and as a bunker trader for Bominflot Hellas from 2002 to 2005.

UAE-based Scandi Trading trades marine fuels and lubricants worldwide, with additional offices in Cyprus and Piraeus.