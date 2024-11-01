CMA CGM to Take on Synthetic LNG and Methanol in Morocco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has formed a joint venture with Marsa Maroc to equip and operate half of the Nador West Med container terminal. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Container line CMA CGM is planning to bunker synthetic LNG and methanol in Morocco.

The company has formed a joint venture with Marsa Maroc to equip and operate half of the Nador West Med container terminal, it said in a statement on its website.

The firms are aiming to increase throughput at the facility to 1.2 million TEU/year.

CMA CGM will look to use the terminal to provide alternative fuels for its ships.

"Thanks to Morocco's green hydrogen production sector, "Nador West Med" is also destined to become a maritime bunkering hub for new synthetic energies in the Mediterranean (e-methane and e-methanol), notably for the CMA CGM Group's fleet of dual-fuel gas and methanol vessels," the company said in the statement.