Maersk Investigates Whether VLSFO Caused Engine Failure Off Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship has been towed back to Algeciras for repairs. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Container giant Maersk is looking into the causes of an engine failure on one of its ships this week, with no indication yet as to whether this year's switch to new low-sulfur fuels may have caused it.

The 3,100 TEU Maersk Batur experienced problems with its main engine on Wednesday on its way through the Strait of Gibraltar from Algeciras to Newark, a spokeswoman for the company told Ship & Bunker Thursday, and its crew stopped the engine to prevent any further damage.

The ship was towed back to Algeciras.

Asked whether a problem with one of the new very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) blends could have caused the problem, the spokeswoman said the company was "investigating the root cause of the failure and carrying out necessary repairs."

At the start of IMO 2020 the bunker market has been anticipating a slew of engine failures as shipping companies start getting used to the wide range of fuels that come under the VLSFO label.

Few such problems have been reported so far, and it would be surprising for one of the wealthier companies with more sophisticated procurement strategies like Maersk to be one of the early victims.