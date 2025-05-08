Peninsula Partners with Gibraltar University for Alternative Fuel Training

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two partners will seek to develop educational and training content on alternative marine fuels. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula and the University of Gibraltar will work together to improve knowledge around the use of alternative marine fuels.

They will establish a joint study group to develop educational and training content on alternative marine fuels, Peninsula said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The training will focus on transportation, storage and supply of alternative marine fuels.

Peninsula highlighted the growing need for seafarers to be equipped with new skills, noting that current training often falls short in preparing crews to handle new fuel types.

"In line with the industry's commitment to decarbonise, many of our customers are looking into alternative marine fuels such as LNG and biofuels for the first time, and skills gaps can be a barrier to adoption, John A. Bassadone, founder of Peninsula, said in the post.

"Simply put, the demand on the seafarer community will increase and we want to be there to help customers close the skills gap."