Ports of Amsterdam, Bilbao to Develop 'Hydrogen Corridor'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Bilbao. File Image / Pixabay.

A renewable hydrogen energy corridor between two major European ports is the focus of a memorandum of understanding signed by Amsterdam and Bilbao, the Basque energy agency (EVE), Petronor, SkyNRG, Evos Amsterdam and Zenith Energy Terminals.

"The MoU states the parties will team up to develop a renewable hydrogen supply chain, focusing on production in the Basque Country and export to the Netherlands and the European hinterland through the port of Amsterdam," according to a statement on Port of Amsterdam's website.

Petronor is committed to developing a broad range of renewable fuels and to creating a hub in Bilbao that will compose a synthetic fuels plant and an urban waste processing project.

Bilbao's logistical base "can be leveraged to become a key supplier of renewable hydrogen and e-fuels to, in particular, North-West Europe", the statement added.

A green hydrogen corridor between the ports of Bilbao and Amsterdam will underpin this.

In addition, hydrogen-based fuels, e-fuels and methanol as "promising solutions to cope with both transport and maritime needs", it said.