Port of Rotterdam Joins GoodShipping on 'Switch to Zero' Campaign

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Participating companies can choose carbon reductions of 75, 100 or 125 mt. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam and insetting firm GoodShipping have launched a joint campaign seeking to promote the use of sustainable shipping services.

The 'Switch to Zero' campaign aims to find twenty shippers to commit to have part or all of their sea freight transported using sustainable fuels, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Swinkels Family Brewers and Dille & Jamille are the first firms to sign up to the campaign, pledging to have at least some of their containers shipped using sustainable fuels next year.

Participating companies can choose carbon reductions of 75, 100 or 125 mt.

"Shippers often transport small numbers of containers on different vessels and can use insetting to purchase a certain amount of carbon reduction via GoodShipping," the organisations said in the statement.

"GoodShipping ensures that this is achieved by providing a vessel with sustainable fuel.

"This does not need to be the same vessel on which the containers are transported."