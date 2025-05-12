Cruise Ships to Plug into Shore Power in Norway's World Heritage Fjord

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power system will be installed at the cruise terminal in Flåm, Norway. Image Credit: PSW

PSW Power & Automation has been awarded a contract from harbour authority Aurland Havnevesen to install shore power system for cruise vessels at the cruise terminal in Flåm, Norway.

The 16 MVA shore power system will enable cruise ships to draw electricity to power onboard systems while docked, the firm said in a statement on its website last week.

The move supports Norway's broader environmental goals. The country has reaffirmed its plan to enforce zero-emission requirements for vessels operating in its UNESCO-listed World Heritage fjords.

Under the current timeline, cruise ships with gross tonnage under 10,000 must comply by 2026, while larger vessels will have until 2032 to meet the mandate. This would require visiting vessels to use shore power and transition to alternative fuels such as ammonia or hydrogen.

"We are very pleased to have contracted PSW Power & Automation for this project, Mikkel Tokvam, Port Director at Aurland Hamnevesen, said.

"Establishing shore power for cruise ships in Flåm is the most important measure in terms of cutting emissions in the World Heritage fjords."