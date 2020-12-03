Dan-Bunkering: New Hire, Relocation and Promotion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cördük: team leader. Image Credit / Dan-Bunkering.

The Danish bunker company has hired Andrei Dobrita to work as bunker trader at its Monaco office. Dobrita has worked in shipping and bunkering in France and Kazakhstan.

Andrei Dobrita

Middelfart-based bunker trader Ibrahim Cördük has been promoted to a senior position to become team leader for the Monaco office.

The relocation of Cördük and the hiring of Dobrita will increase and strengthen the until now fairly small Monaco bunker team, the company said.

Contact details:

Ibrahim Cördük

P +377 97 77 54 01

Direct line +377 97 77 63 26

Mobile +33 6 40 62 53 44

E-mail and Skype for Business: ibc@dan-bunkering.com

Andrei Dobrita

P +377 97 77 54 01

Direct line +377 97 77 63 30

Mobile +33 6 43 91 21 20

E-mail and Skype for Business: ando@dan-bunkering.com