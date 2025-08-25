Northern Lights Launches Two LNG-Fuelled CO2 Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new carriers will transport captured CO2 from Northwest Europe to Norway before being permanently stored. Image Credit: Northern Lights

CO2 transport firm Northern Lights JV has launched its third and fourth CO2 carriers in China.

The two vessels were floated out at Dalian Shipbuilding Heavy Industry, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Each ship is equipped with two cylindrical cargo tanks, giving it a capacity of 7,500 m3 for transporting liquefied CO2.

The carriers will serve Northern Lights’ customers across Northwest Europe, delivering captured CO2 to the receiving terminal at Øygarden, Norway, for permanent storage.

Both vessels are fitted with dual-fuel LNG engines, as well as rotor sails and air lubrication systems to improve energy efficiency.

“Together with Northern Pioneer and Northern Pathfinder, these ships will enable safe, cross-border CO₂ transport to permanent storage under the North Sea,” Northern Lights said.

The first three vessels will be managed by K Line, while the fourth ship is chartered to Bernhard Schulte.

Northern Lights is a joint venture by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies.