Rotterdam Q3 Bunker Sales Jump to Highest Since Q2 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales are on the rise at Rotterdam. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Bunker fuel sales at the Port of Rotterdam jumped to the highest level in more than a year in the third quarter.

Total conventional and biofuel sales reached 2.424 million mt in the three months to September 30, according to data published by the Port of Rotterdam, the highest level since Q2 2023. The total was up by 8.3% from the previous quarter and by 5.6% on the year.

Conventional VLSFO sales gained 3.4% on the year to 837,905 mt in Q3, HSFO jumped by 14.8% to 906,737 mt, ULSFO rose by 11.3% to 207,869 mt, MGO declined by 2.7% to 228,411 mt and MDO sank by 26.4% to 106,341 mt. Biofuel blend sales dropped by 25.1% to 137,175 mt.

HSFO's share of total conventional and biofuel demand was 37.4%, up from 33% a year earlier.

At the same time, LNG bunker sales jumped by 7.7% on the year to 220,120 m3 in Q3.