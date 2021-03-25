Total Wins Deal to Supply LNG Bunkers to MSC Cruise Ships in Marseilles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Total will supply the gas at Marseilles. File Image / Pixabay

French energy producer Total has signed a deal to supply MSC Cruises with LNG as a bunker fuel at Marseilles.

Total will supply about 45,000 mt/year of LNG to the cruise firm, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The company will use its second LNG bunker barge, currently under construction, for the deliveries.

"We are proud to be developing the first LNG bunker supply chain in France, at the port of Marseille-Fos, together with shipping industry leaders such as MSC Cruises with whom we nurture a long-lasting partnership worldwide in the field of bunkering services," Alexis Vovk, president of marketing and services at Total, said in the statement.

"Total will continue to step up investments in LNG bunkering to ultimately reach its target of serving more than 10% of the global market."