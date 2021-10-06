Bunker One to Supply Biofuels to Autonomous Ship on Denmark Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is set to travel around Denmark from Cuxhaven to Hamburg. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is set to supply biofuels for the maiden voyage around Denmark of an autonomous ship.

Theautonomous vessel Nellie Bly is set to be powered by biofuels as it embarks on a 1,000 nautical mile voyage around Denmark, Bunker One said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The firm will supply HVO that can help to cut CO2 emissions by up to 90%, it said.

"Being part of such a momentous undertaking, as the first fully autonomous ship's voyage around Denmark is, is truly inspiring," Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, said in the statement.

"Being able to provide the green fuel needed for the project to not only make this frog leap forward in safer shipping technology and manoeuvring but also ensuring a much more CO2-efficient trip is something we're very proud of at Bunker One, as we see ourselves as supporting the pioneering spirits with renewable fuel."